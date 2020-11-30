Mustafa Kamaal, relatives of Congress leader listed as land encroachers

As much as 488 kanals of land has been regularized under Roshni Scheme in Jammu Tehsil and its beneficiaries are an SSP, a retired Accountant General among 58 people. Dr Mustafa Kamaal, brother of National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah and relatives of a Congress leader have been named among illegal occupants on Government land in Sunjwan and Deeli areas.

In a fresh list issued by the revenue department, they have claimed that senior leader of National Conference Dr Mustafa Kamaal has occupied 2 kanals of Government land illegally in Sunjwan.

Property dealers who are the relatives of senior Gujjar leader Hussain Ali Waffa -who recently left PDP to join Congress – have encroached 15 kanals of land at Deeli village in Jammu district.

It was claimed in the revenue records that a retired Accountant General – father of retired IAS officer Anil Goswami – has benefited from the Roshni Scheme for 16 kanals and 12 marla land at Malhori Jagir in Jammu Tehsil.

Similarly, 1 kanal and 10.5 marla land at Sidhra (Jammu Tehsil) belonging to an SSP of J&K Police has also been vested under Roshni.

As per the figures, the Roshni cases of 58 people on 488 kanals and 17 marla land have been approved by the Committee and accordingly the mutations were conducted.