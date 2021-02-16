Mutton rate row | Fact-finding committee submits report

The ‘fact-finding committee’ formed to examine the mutton rates across the country, has in its report to the government submitted that the retail dealers in Kashmir procure grade-A meat at Rs 518 per kilogram.

The committee while underlining the need for increasing the local mutton production has in its report submitted that non-availability of local production makes Kashmir heavily dependent on outside supplies.

“The government should take steps to increase local production. Although the Animal Husbandry and Sheep Department claims that it provides 25% of the total consumption, this is just a myth because local meat is rarely available.

“Only on Eid-ul-Adha people see local herds of goats, which are also sold at exorbitant prices,” the report reads.

“Authorities should inspect thousands of sheep breeding units (in J&K) and take steps to breathe new life into them, while taking effective awareness and measures to attract the youth towards this sector,” it adds.

The committee led by Farooq Ahmed Dar, co-chairman Kashmir Economic Alliance on Monday submitted the report to the Director, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution department and the Divisional Administration after visiting various mutton markets in Delhi, Rajasthan, Ambala and Amritsar.

The committee in its report said that retail dealers procure Grade-A meat at Rs 518 per kilogram, Dar said, adding that this rate is inclusive of profit of the wholesalers, and commission agents of Delhi. He said this rate is for high quality mutton, whereas the rate for other quality is lower.

Dar said that the committee has also made several recommendations and suggestions to the authorities including one of regulating the sector.

According to the report, the mutton trade has an annual turnover of Rs 23,000 crore in J&K. About 25 vehicles reach the valley on a daily basis from foreign Mandis.

Interestingly, when the government capped the price of mutton at Rs 480 per kilogram (retail) and Rs 450 per kilogram (wholesale), most meat sellers closed their shops in the Valley leading to a massive meat shortage.

Meanwhile, the government has insisted that the annual inflation doesn’t exceed 5-7 per cent and has charged the dealers with arbitrarily increasing the prices.

The government’s new rate will be applicable till December 2021 after which there would be an automatic price revision of mutton for 2022 as per the wholesale price index of the time, it has said.

Of the 320 lakh kg annual consumption of mutton in the Valley, authorities claim that Kashmir produces 120 lakh kg while the rest 200 lakh kg is brought in from other states.