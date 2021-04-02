Mutton still being sold at Rs 600/kg: Consumers

Even as government recently fixed mutton rate at Rs 535 per kg after hectic negotiations with the dealers, the consumers continue to complain that meat is being sold at Rs 600 in Kashmir.

“In our locality near Hazratbal, no retailer sells the meat at government fixed rate. Yet there is no check by the government,” said Nazir Ahmed from Tailbal area of Srinagar.

Greater Kashmir received scores of complaints from South Kashmir districts, Srinagar uptown and outskirts against overcharging by the meat sellers.

Many people from Tailbal, Burzahama, Gasoo, Mulphaq, Chatrahama, Harwan, Darbagh and adjoining areas complained that mutton in their areas was being sold at Rs 600 per KG.

The consumers also complained that poultry and vegetables were being sold at exorbitant prices. “The poultry is being sold at Rs 140 per kg when the government fixed rate is Rs 125. This is brazen violation of government approved rate,” said a consumer from Habak area of Hazratbal.

In Srinagar and on its outskirts Kale (Haakh) is being sold at Rs 70-80 per kg while capsicum is being sold at Rs 60.

Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Bashir Ahmed Khan said that through checking squads on the ground, they are streamlining the prices.

“Those who are violating the rates are being taken to task. We have sealed many shops. Butchers selling chicken only have also been warned of strict action in case of overcharging,” Khan said.

Khan said that they have got representation from poultry sellers seeking increase in chicken prices. “However, no decision has been taken yet and government price of chicken continues to be Rs 125 per Kg,” he said.