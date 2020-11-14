Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Muzaffar Beigh quits PDP

File Photo of senior PDP Leader Muzaffar Hussain Beig
File Photo of Muzaffar Hussain Beig

Senior political leader Muzaffar Hussain Beigh today quit the People’s Democratic Party in protest against the seat sharing agreement with other parties of People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

“NC is fighting on majority of seats. It is not in the interest of the PDP. I respect Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and I wish them luck. I am leaving PDP on principle,” he said.

He also said that he was not consulted regarding seat sharing agreement with PAGD affiliated parties.

“Today evening I called her (Mehbooba Mufti) and told her about resignation from the PDP as patron and a member.”

“I will consult my friends and well wishers regarding my future strategy,” he said.

Beigh is likely to address the press on Sunday.

