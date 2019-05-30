'My poll performance has message for both sides'

Terming his performance in recent Parliament elections as message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Army as well as Hurriyat and militant leadership, Awami Ithehad Party chairman Er Rasheed on Thursday said “ballot vote cast by Army personnel” for him was a slap on the face of those who called him Pakistani.

“On one side dozens of people voted for me who had two or three ‘shaheed’ in their families. On the other side, some 3000 ballot votes were cast for me,” said Rasheed.

Rasheed said out of total ballot votes in Baramulla constituency, BJP got 552, PDP 223, NC 457, PC 141, and he got 1491 ballot votes.

Rasheed also explained reason for people across ideological divide voting for him: “The aim of my politics is no mother should lose her son. Burhan’s mother wanted Burhan alive. A soldier’s mother also wants her son alive. This thing nobody except Er Rasheed said across the divide.”

“When I met PM on 17 July 2018, I also told him mothers don’t want their sons to lose their lives. If some day I get a chance to meet Imran Khan I would say it doesn’t matter how may tributes you pay, mothers want their sons alive.”

Without naming anybody, Rasheed said people “who thrived on sectarian and ethnic divide,” Uri assembly segment has given them reply by voting for him.

“Those people who talked about change, it was good that slogan was theirs and I got the vote. Those people who considered Uri as their ‘Baap ki jagir’, today people of Uri supported Er. Rasheed.”