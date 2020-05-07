Naikoo, 3 other militants buried by police in Sonamarg

The bodies of Riyaz Naikoo, the operational commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, his associate and two other militants were buried by police in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district late Wednesday evening, police said.

“The bodies of four militants, including Naikoo, were not handed over to their families but buried in Sonamarg, Ganderbal, in presence of a magistrate,” police officials said here. “Some family members of Naikoo were also present.”

Police officials from Ganderbal told the Greater Kashmir that Naikoo and others were buried in graveyard located near police staton. “Some family members were present during burial,” officials said, adding that those who attended the burial were given permission by the District Magistrate.

Naikoo was killed in an encounter with security forces in his home village in Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. A top commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, Naikoo had been on the run for eight years and carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

This is for the first time in the three-decade old armed-insurgency in Kashmir that bodies of local militants are not being handed over to their families for the last rites. While officials say it is to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, large militant funerals have long been a source of worry for the authorities in Kashmir.

Earlier, local militants killed in gunfights would be identified immediately and their bodies handed over to families so that they could be buried in their native villages. In the past, thousands gathered for the funerals of militants, chanting pro-freedom slogans.

Police have said if they allow for identification at encounter sites and permit burial at their native places, huge gatherings might spread COVID19.

“As per several orders of the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in view of the Disaster Management Act, we have to ensure strict lockdown even during burial. To avoid such situations we are doing burial at safer and isolated places,” police has said a statement earlier.