Narco-militancy case|NIA files chargesheet

National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a chargesheet against six persons accused in Handwara narco-militancy case in the NIA special court at Jammu. The chargesheet was filed against Abdul Momin Peer alias Peerzada Momen and Islam-ul-Haq Peer, both residents of Waskhura Handwara; Syed Iftikhar Andrabi and Saleem Andrabi, both residents of Laribal Handwara; Afaq Ahmad Wani of Maratgam Handwara and Muneer Ahmad Banday of Banday Mohalla, Handwara.

Notably, accused Saleem Andrabi and Muneer Banday are still absconding, while 4 others have already been arrested.

Pertinently, on 11 June this year Handwara police said that on a specific information it had apprehended Momin Peer with his vehicle at Kairo Bridge Handwara and after his disclosure 21 Kg Narcotics (Heroin) and Rs 1.35 crore cash was seized. His disclosure, according to police, had led to the arrest of Syed Iftikar Andrabi and Islam-Ul-Haq Peer.

The case was taken over by NIA on June 23 this year. Consequently, accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, who was on the run, was arrested by the NIA on 16 of July.

The NIA had said that investigation by it revealed that accused persons including Abdul Momin Peer and Saleem Andrabi were involved in “cross-border smuggling and supply of narcotic drug, Heroin, in J&K and other parts of the country after procuring the same from their associates based abroad including Pakistan”.

“Accused Iftikhar Andrabi and Abdul Momin Peer visited Pakistan several times during 2016-17 to meet the operatives of militant organisations Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen(HM). The amount generated from the sale of heroin was pumped by the accused to further the militant activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT),” it had said.

Further investigation in the case is going on an official said.