Narendra Modi appointed PM-elect

BJP leader Narendra Modi was on Saturday appointed Prime Minister-elect by President Ram Nath Kovind, who also asked him to form the new government.

After the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance unanimously elected him as their leader, Modi reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan Saturday night to stake claim to form the next government.

Modi later told reporters at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhavan that President Kovind has appointed him prime minister-elect and asked him to form the new government.

The outgoing Union council of ministers had tendered its resignation on Friday night and Kovind had asked Modi to continue as caretaker PM.

After the NDA returned to power with a massive majority, Modi becoming the prime minister again was a foregone conclusion.

Earlier, Modi was unanimously elected leader of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance on Saturday at a meeting attended by its newly elected MPs and senior leaders in Parliament’s Central Hall.

“Modi is elected the leader of the parliamentary party of 353 MPs unanimously,” BJP president Amit Shah announced after the election as Modi acknowledged the support and cheers from MPs.

Top alliance leaders, including JD(U)’s Nitish Kumar, Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal, extended their party’s support after Modi was elected as the leader of the BJP parliamentary party at first.

Senior BJP leaders L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were present on the dais with other alliance leaders.

Shah proposed Modi’s name and former party presidents Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari seconded the proposal.

Modi’s election was a mere formality as the NDA had already declared him the alliance’s prime ministerial candidate. He has led the NDA to a landslide win in the general election, with the BJP winning 303 seats, its highest ever, and its allies 50.