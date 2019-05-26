NarendraModi to take oath with new ministers on May 30

Prime Minister-elect NarendraModi will be administered oath of office for his second term along with his new council of ministers on May 30, the President’s Office said Sunday.

President Ram NathKovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister-elect and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at a ceremony in RashtrapatiBhavan on Thursday at 7 pm, an official communique said.

Modi is the first BJP leader who has been elected for the second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

From BJP, AtalBihari Vajpayee was also elected as a prime minister for two consecutive terms, but his first stint had lasted only for one year and seven months.

“The President (Ram NathKovind) will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of Union Council of Ministers on 30.05.2019 at 07.00 pm at RashtrapatiBhavan,” the communiuqe issued by President’s press secretary Ashok Malik said.

Names of the ministers who would join Modi in his second innings is yet to be disclosed, though there has been speculation about some new members expected to join the council, including from states like West Bengal that played a key role in the BJP’s massive victory in the just-held LokSabha elections.

It was also not immediately clear whether the ceremony will be attended by some world leaders. Modi had stunned everyone during 2014 swearing-in when he had called SAARC leaders, including the then Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif.

The 2014 swearing-in was held at the forecourt of RashtrapatiBhavan with around 2,000 people including foreign dignitaries invited for Modi’s oath ceremony, which was administered by the then President Pranab Mukherjee. Several global leaders, including Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin have congratulated Modi on his resounding victory.