The higher reaches of Jammu province today witnessed the first snowfall of the season. Eyewitnesses told the Greater Kashmir that hill resort Nathatop in Patnitop saw a heavy rush of tourists since Monday morning who were seen enjoying snowfall.

The Nathatop peak had about 1.6 ft of snow since last night the tourists especially on the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage were seen making a beeline here.