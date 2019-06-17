National Conference MPs take oath in Kashmiri

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday took oath as a Member of 17th LokSabha along with Muhammad Akbar Lone and HasnainMasoosdi.

NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah would be representing the state in the LokSabh for fourth term. He was first chosen for the highest house of the country in 1982, and then in 2009 and 2017. He has also been a member of RajyaSabha twice. Dr Abdullah has also been elected to the state assembly for five terms.

NC senior leader Muhammad Akbar Lone who has previously served at many key positions in the state cabinet, will represent the state in LokSabha for first time.

He had formerly served as the speaker of State legislative Assembly.

Justice (retired) HasnainMasoodi also took oath as member of the LokSabha.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NC President along with other Parliamentarians from Kashmir took oath in Kashmiri language.