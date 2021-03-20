Nauroz today

Nauroz, the Persian New Year, is being celebrated on Sunday with fervour and enthusiasm.

Nauroz marks the first day of spring and beginning of the year in Persian calendar. Besides holding different functions and cultural programmes, people also offer special prayers on this day. In Kashmir it is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm. The day is also known as Nauroz-e-Alam.

On this day the youth join hands in planting the maximum possible number of trees. Massive plantation drives are being organised across Kashmir for preserving the rapidly deteriorating environment.

People in Kashmir throng to practitioners of leech therapy, as it is believed that leech therapy is much more effective on this day.

“Many people consider leech therapy as a better alternative to pharmacological treatments. This traditional method of curing diseases is still thriving in Kashmir,” said an Ayush medico.

People also wear new clothes and greet each other in a spirit of peace and love after the congregational prayers are over.

The celebrations also include customary cooking of delicacies before holding family feasts. People love to cook different dishes including Kashmiri famous Nadru and Wazwan dishes.

Families celebrating this great day in Kashmir spend weeks leading up to Nauroz cleaning their homes and doing repair works.

The UN General Assembly also recognized the International Day of Nauroz in 2010, describing it as a spring festival of Iranian origin, which has been celebrated for over 3,000 years.