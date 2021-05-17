Navin Agarwal posted as Director Civil Liaison

The J&K administration today posted Navin Agarwal, IPS, as Director Civil Liaison, Home Department.

As per a GAD order, Navin Agarwal, on his repatriation from the Central Deputation, has been posted as Director, Civil Liaison, Home Department on ex-cadre basis, with headquarters at Jammu.

It was further ordered that in terms of proviso to sub-rule (2) of rule 4 of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, the post of Director, Civil Liaison is temporarily upgraded to Level-16 (205400-224400) of matrix till the same is held by Navin Agarwal.