'NC alive to dev demands of people'

Asserting that the biggest challenge ahead for it was “to put the state back on the path of development and peace”, National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah Sunday said the party will work on multiple fronts to achieve the anticipated goal of equitable development for all regions of the state.

While addressing various delegations who had called on him from Hazratbal, Poonch and South Kashmir areas he said, “I am indebted to the people for reposing their faith in our party. I appreciate the resolve of voters, who in spite of the numerous problems came out and reposed their faith in our party.”

The delegations greeted Abdullah over party’s victory in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections in Kashmir.

“The victory would not have been possible without the dynamic leadership of party vice president Omar Abdullah. The sweep that the party has been able to achieve in the Kashmir division owes it to the collective efforts of party functionaries and party workers,” Abdullah said.

He added: “I again take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every worker of ours, it is their victory, and it is the triumph of truth over falsehood, and the falsehood is bound to perish, I salute the resolve of the people of Chenab valley and Pir Panchal for their determination. I assure them that the party will ensure the speedy development of all those areas.”

The party president while addressing the delegation said that the party was alive to the development demands of the people. “We are privy to the fact that development and prosperity have been the major causalities of the former BJP-PDP coalition. Once in power the party will make amends to the imprudent policies of the former coalition government.”

He said the party will fight for the safeguard of the “identity of the state” as also improve the pace of development in the state.

“The people of the state are yearning for an elected government to provide for the basic amenities of the state. In no case can the Advisors of the Governor replace the elected institution of legislature. It is only an elected government that can mitigate the woes of the people,” he said.

On the occasion Pir Muhammad Hussain, Aijaz Jan extended warmest greeting to the NC President.

Meanwhile, scores of party workers, functionaries also called on party president and extended their greetings to him.