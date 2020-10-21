NC condemns 'vindictive action'

National Conference on Wednesday passed a resolution strongly condemning the “vindictive and coercive” action against Dr Farooq Abdullah.

“We resolve that we strongly condemn the vindictive/ coercive action against party president Dr Farooq Abdullah. We stand fully with our leader and his unity mission in J&K. Our resolve to fight for the rights of people of J&K is undeterred by such action,” reads the resolution.

Party General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar presided over an extraordinary meeting at Party Head Quarters Nawa-e-Subha, Srinagar which culminated with the passing of the resolution. Party’s Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, senior leaders Muhammad Shafi Uri, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Mubarak Gul, Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Central Secretary Irfan Shah, Mir Saifullah, Vice Provincial President Mohammad Syed Akhoon, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, Central Zone President Ali Muhammad Dar, South Zone President Dr. Bahir Veeri, YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar, Syed Tauqeer, Peer Muhammad Hussain were present in the meeting.