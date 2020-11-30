NC, PDP who enjoyed power with BJP were its B-team: Altaf Bukhari

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari on Monday said those who allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party for power were actually its B-team in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are often accused by opponents of being the B-team of BJP. But let me ask her (Mehbooba Mufti) when she was enjoying the chair of Chief Minister being in coalition with BJP, wasn’t she then leading the B-team of the saffron party,” Bukhari said at a party convention in Khanabal Anantnag.

He also questioned the NC saying, “Did not the party ally with the BJP for a ministerial berth in Parliament. Are not their party leaders sitting in Lok Sabha with them?”

“So, how is our party – which talks about protecting the rights of people and blaming NC, PDP and Congress equally for loss of our special status – a B-team of BJP?” Bukhari asked.

He also criticised Mehbooba Mufti for changing her stance.

“At times she says that she has nothing to do with elections and won’t contest elections.” He said that in the last parliament elections both PDP and NC assured the people of protecting the special status of JK.

“People did not at that time trust PDP and instead pinned hopes on NC and sent all its three leaders to Lok Sabha. Even I endorsed Dr Farooq Abdullah in my constituency. But again they let us down,” Bukhari said.

He said the restoration of statehood and safeguarding of land rights, jobs and cultural identity were the core agenda of his party.

“We are confronting hosts of other issues; unemployment of youth, issues of casual laborers. Our economy has suffered, the agriculture and tourism sector have been hit. So if I won’t talk with New Delhi on these issues should I talk to America about it?” Bukhari asked.

He blamed NC and PDP for misleading people for the chair.

“Why didn’t the NC members resign from Lok Sabha after the scrapping of Article 370?” Bukhari asked.

He said the restoration of Article 370 and 35A are in the supreme court and they can only hope the verdict is in favour of the people of JK.

Party leader Rafi Mir also addressed the workers.