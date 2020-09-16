NC raises 'custodial death' in Parliament

National Conference Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday raised the matter of “custodial death” of Irfan Ahmad Dar at Sopore and the death of three youth in an alleged fake encounter at Shopian in the Lok Sabha.

An adjournment motion and calling attention motion was also filed by Masoodi and Dr Farooq Abdullah to get the information regarding the status of investigation in Shopain case.

“Masoodi informed the House that after the unconstitutional decision of 5th August 2019 a story of oppression is being scripted in JK, thousands were detained and now the oppression has been taken to new levels with fake encounters and custodial deaths. A month back 3 youth were gunned in an encounter at Shopain and it was claimed that three were dreaded militants and after a few days it was found they were innocent labourers from Rajouri and were allegedly killed in a fake encounter. The DNA samples though taken a month back the investigation is being without any reason delayed,” an NC statement said.

“He also asked the Defence Minister to make a statement and inform the House about the status of investigation. He also raised the matter of alleged custodial killing of Irfan Ahmad Dar at Sopore and asked for a statement, arguing that the oppression and atrocities are not going to fetch any results and would further widen the gulf between people and the GoI.”

Meanwhile Party President and MP Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, MP Baramulla Mohammad Akbar Lone expressed outrage over the killing of a young man in Tujjar Sopore and prayed for strength to the bereaved to bear the inconsolable loss.