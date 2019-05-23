NC stages comeback, wins all 3 seats in Kashmir

After facing a rout in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, National Conference on Thursday swept the parliamentary elections in Kashmir Valley by bagging all the three seats. The resounding victory for the party comes ahead of the Assembly polls, which are likely to be held later this year.

The NC comfortably managed to win Srinagar, Baramulla and

Anantnag segments, which were represented by the Peoples Democratic Party in the last Lok Sabha.

In Srinagar, four-time Chief Minister and veteran politician Farooq Abdullah won by over 70000 votes against Agha Mohsin of Peoples Democratic Party.

The Anantnag parliamentary segment sprang the biggest surprise in the Valley as political novice, former High Court judge Hasnain Masoodi defeated state Congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

While Masoodi secured 40180 votes, Mir and Mufti respectively got 33504 votes and 30524 votes.

In Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, NC nominee Muhammad Akbar Lone defeated Raja Aijaz Ali of Peoples Conference by 30000 votes.

While Lone secured 132919 votes, Aijaz got 102477 votes.

Unexpectedly, former MLA Langate Er. Rashid polled 100667 votes in the segment spread over three districts of north Kashmir.

Rashid was supported by Shah Faesal, founder J&K Peoples Movement and Ghulam Hassan Mir, chairman Democratic Party Nationalist.

The Peoples Democratic Party, which had won the seat in 2014, fared badly and managed to secure only 53300 votes.