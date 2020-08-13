Need for lockdown won't arise if people follow SOPs: DC Sgr

District Development Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary Thursday said that there would be no need for lockdown if people follow standard operating procedure in letter and spirit.

Responding to media queries on the sidelines of an event here, Choudhary said district administration Srinagar has held several meetings with religious heads and traders’ bodies. “If the administration will open up 50% percent markets from 16 August, SOPs have to be followed in letter and spirit. If we all follow SOPs properly, I don’t think any need for extending lockdown may arise,” he said.

The DDC Srinagar said that the sharp spike in coronavirus cases forced administration to re-impose lockdown which otherwise was relaxed past month. “Experts suggest that more COVID19 cases may emerge in Srinagar and there are bleak chances of seeing a fall in these cases in the coming days.”

He said: “It’s very important that we all follow Government SOPs, use facemasks, maintain physical distance and take all other precautionary measures.”

He said that most of the people had violated SOPs last time when lockdown was eased out.

On 13 June, shops and other select businesses were allowed to reopen in Srinagar after remaining shut for more than twelve weeks amid COVID19 threat.

Choudhary said that Srinagar administration interacted with over 3,000 religious heads and “we exude confidence these religious leaders will follow SoPs when religious places are reopened.”

The authorities have already announced reopening of all religious places including shrines, Masjids, churches and temples in the Union Territory from August 16. However, religious processions and large religious gatherings shall remain strictly prohibited in the UT.

Meanwhile, the DC said that the number of people recovered from infection is double than the number of active cases in Srinagar, terming it as a good sign.