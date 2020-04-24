New 120-bed block to augment B&J Hospital infrastructure

In a big fillip to health infrastructure in the Valley, Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) has initiated up-gradation of existing Bone & Joint Hospital at Barzulla, Srinagar, with construction of 120-bedded block with state-of-the-art technology.

The hospital will be developed as a pioneer world class healthcare infrastructure facility with specialized intensive care wards, 3 specialized modular operation theatres, rooms for faculty, medicos and paramedics with special focus on development of hospital as a teaching institute.

Pertinently, various modern concepts in the healthcare infrastructure including environmental designs, patient wellness consideration, macro/micro level zoning, multilevel structural grid, scope for futuristic development and optimal area utilization are being taken into account during construction of this enhanced facility.

The structure will be G+4 with modern earthquake resilient technology. The upgradation involves the modular operation theatres, laminar flow system, TSSU, ICU, pre and post operation wards, CSSD, specialized laundry, pneumatic tube system and waste collection system. The main features of the hospital building would include IGBC rating system, biomedical waste management and structure will be designed as per the seismic zone requirements of Srinagar city.

The bio-medical system designed will cater to the bio-medical generation of 140 kg per day which will be disposed off along the scientific lines, National Projects Construction Corporation said that it will mobilize immediately after the COVID-19 lockdown is ended.

Chief Executive Officer ERA/JTFRP, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed assured the NPCC that JTFRP will facilitate the mobilization in light of the guidelines issued by the Government related to execution of construction related to hospitals.

Pertinent to mention here that Dr, Chandrshekhar, Consultant, World Bank, former Chief Architect, Ministry of health, Govt of India and Chairman IGBC participated in the deliberations and gave valuable suggestions with regard to construction of the hospital as per the parameters of modern health care requirements.

Dr Abid directed the R&B (PIU for the project) and NPCC to ensure the completion of the project within the stipulated time frame of 20 months to avoid any cost overruns. He also said that monthly reviews of the project will be held for effective monitoring and timely completion as well.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Hemang Karelia, Team Leader, World Bank, Deepak Singh, Deputy Team Leader, World Bank, Manzoor Khan, consultant World Bank, Sami Arif, Chief Engineer, R&B Kashmir, Iftikhar Kakroo, Iftikhar Hakim, Director, Planning and Coordination, JTFRP, Director Technical, JTFRP and Consultants of JTFRP.