New Banihal tunnel to be thrown open in March: CS

The Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam, today chaired a review meeting to take stock of work progress on various sections of the National Highway-44 being executed through the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Administrative Secretaries of departments of Revenue, Public Works (R&B), Forest, Environment & Ecology, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban among others participated in the meeting.

During the meeting, it was informed that works on the 3 sections of the National Highway-44 namely Udhampur-Ramban, Ramban-Banihal, and Banihal-Qazigund including double tube Navayuga tunnel are in full swing and progressing smoothly.

On Udhampur-Ramban section, it was informed that 70% of physical work on the project has been completed, and the remaining work will be completed by September 2021.

Similarly, the work on the 8.4 km Navayuga Tunnel which will connect Banihal directly to Qazigund is nearing completion and the tunnel is expected to be inaugurated in the month of March 2021.

While reviewing the progress on Ramban-Banihal section of NH-44, it was informed that majority of the issues regarding land acquisition and utility shifting have been resolved and the work is progressing smoothly. The Deputy Commissioner, Ramban was directed to handover the possession of remaining land to the executing agency by 28th February 2021 and provide active support towards timely completion of the project.

Once completed, the project will reduce the travel time between Jammu and Srinagar, besides providing secure connectivity between the two provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.