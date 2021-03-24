'New double mutant variant of SARS-CoV-2 found in India'

A new “double mutant variant” of SARS-CoV-2 has been detected in India in addition to the several “variants of concern” that have already been found in at least 18 states, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Some of these “variants of concern” had earlier been detected abroad. The ministry, however, said it could not be sufficiently established yet if these variants were behind the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in some states.

It said genome sequencing by Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) has identified variants of concerns (VOCs) in several states and a new double mutant variant.

Genomic sequencing and epidemiological studies are continuing to further analyse the situation.

The Ministry of Health had established on December 25 INSACOG which is a grouping of 10 national laboratories for carrying out genomic sequencing and analysis of circulating COVID-19 viruses, and correlating epidemiological trends with genomic variants.

Genomic variants of various viruses are a natural phenomenon and are found in almost all countries, the ministry highlighted.

“Since INSACOG initiated its work, 771 variants of concerns (VOCs) have been detected in a total of 10,787 positive samples shared by states and UTs (union territories). “These include 736 samples positive for viruses of the UK (B.1.1.7) lineage. Also, 34 samples were found positive for viruses of the South African (B.1.351) lineage. One sample was found positive for viruses of the Brazilian (P.1) lineage. The samples with these VOCs have been identified in 18 states of the country,” the ministry said.