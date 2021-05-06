New high of 4926 cases, 52 deaths in J&K

J&K reported highest spike of 4926 Covid-19 positive cases and 52 deaths attributed to viral respiratory illness in the last 24-hours.

The rapid increase in cases is pushing the beleaguered health infrastructure in the UT to the limit. In just two days, J&K reported 104 deaths and close to 10,000 cases, taking the total tally of cases to over 2 lakh.

On Thursday, J&K reported its highest ever spike in Covid cases. Of the 4926 Covid positive cases reported, 2836 were from Kashmir and 1795 from Jammu division.

Besides, 52 Covid patients succumbed in the Union Territory with the highest number of deaths reported from Jammu division. Out of total deaths, 34 were from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir. The total death toll in J&K has reached 2562.

Among the fatalities reported in Kashmir were a 30-year-old woman from Prichoo, Pulwama, 74-year-old man from Chanapora, Srinagar, 85-year-old man from Aripanthan, Beerwah, Budgam, 67-year-old man from Nawabazar, Srinagar, 65-year-old woman from Kanipora, Nowgam, 78-year-old man from Malbagh, Srinagar, 40-year-old man from Dalgate, Srinagar.

As per the details shared by the health department, 19 deaths were reported from GMC Jammu, one patient died in MCH wing of GMC, one in GMC Rajouri, two in GMC Kathua, one in SDH Mendhar, seven in home/brought dead, one in DH Udhampur, one in Florem Hospital Amritsar, one in CD Hospital Jammu, two in SKIMS JVC Bemina, three in SKIMS Soura, two in SMHS Srinagar, two in GMC Baramulla, two in DH Pulwama, three in JLNM Srinagar and two in GMC Anantnag.

As per the details, Jammu and Kashmir reported 4926 fresh covid-19 cases, the highest so far taking the total count to 201511.

Srinagar is again the highest contributor to daily Covid cases in UT of J&K. Srinagar has reported 1070 infection cases.

The central Kashmir district, Budgam reported its highest tally of 605 Covid infection cases in a day. Baramulla reported 353 Covid positive cases, Pulwama 171, Kupwara 124, Anantnag 314, Bandipora 90, Ganderbal 126, Kulgam 218, Shopian 170, Jammu 617, Udhampur 121, Rajouri 232, Doda 51, Kathua 200, Samba 131, Kishtwar 36, Poonch 124 Ramban 108 and Reasi 65.

Currently there are 41666 active cases in J&K —14686 in Jammu division and 26980 in Kashmir.

As per the details 4163 beds are available for Covid patients, 2470 patients are admitted, 2118 are on oxygen support and 117 on ventilator

Only silver lining is that 2836 more COVID-19 patients have recovered—1041 from Jammu and 1795 from Kashmir.