New militant recruit arrested in Bandipora: Police

Police in Bandipora on Thursday said they have arrested a newly recruited militant.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik, said at a press conference that Imtiyaz Ahmad Khan son of Fayaz Ahmad Khan of Panzigam Bandipora, aged 24, who was missing for 12 days and had joined JeM outfit has been apprehended.

He said Imtiyaz was arrested by a joint naka of police, CRPF and army. The police said that the five grenades and a pistol were recovered from his possession.

The militant, according to the SSP, was influenced by his militant friend Umar Shaban, who was killed by security forces in Sopore last year.