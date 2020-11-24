Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 12:11 AM

New power curtailment schedule on anvil

4.5-hour off in metered areas; 7.5-hour in non-metered
Auqib Salam
Srinagar,
UPDATED: November 25, 2020, 12:11 AM
Representational Photo

Less than a month after assuring least power outages this season, the power development department (PDD) has decided to increase curtailment hours in Kashmir.

As per its new curtailment schedule to be implemented in few days, the daily curtailment in non-metered areas will be increased to 7.5 hours from the present 4 hours, officials said.  “The daily curtailment in metered areas will be 4.5 hours from present three hours.”

Trending News
File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Naib-e-Sajjada Nisheen of Hazrat Nizamuddin Awliya meets Bukhari

IoT Zakura organises webinar on new education policy

Chowkidar association stages protest, appeal LG to increase their wages

3 Bandipora houses gutted, locals appeal Govt for help

An official claimed that there was a “major increase” in the consumption this year, which “forced the department to increase the curtailment”.

“According to our own ground survey, the COVID has led to the increase in the consumption. People avoid sitting in same room. Many families prefer to keep elderly and others with flu symptoms in separate rooms leading to increased power usage,” said the official.

Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL), Aijaz Ahmed Dar said that they have decided to increase the curtailment hours as the load during peak hours has increased rapidly.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Srinagar mayoral elections today

HC declines stay

Moulana Abbas Ansari bereaved

Court sentences man to 3-year imprisonment in kidnapping case

He said that despite department’s tireless efforts and increased ground checks, consumers are resorting to use of “crude gadgets and second service line putting extra load on the system”.

“We will be implementing the new schedule in next 2 to 3 days,” Dar said.

On November 7, the department had come up with the first winter curtailment schedule terming it to be the least curtailment in years.

Related News