New power schedule: 4.5 hours cut in metered areas, 7.5 hours in non-metered areas

Kashmir power distribution corporation limited (KPDCL) has come up with a revised curtailment schedule. The new schedule has come a month after the first winter curtailment schedule was announced.

Officials from KPDCL said that as per the new schedule, there will be 4.5 hours of daily curtailment in metered areas. The metered areas will witness curtailment in three slots with 1.5 hour curtailment in each slot. The curtailment has been increased by 1.5 hours as compared to previous schedule where curtailment was only for 3 hours in metered areas.

The curtailment hours in non-metered areas has been increased to 7.5 hours daily. This curtailment will be imposed in three slots with each slot witnessing 2.5 hours of curtailment. It is relevant to mention that as per the November schedule, the curtailment in non-metered areas was for four hours daily.

All the curtailment slots are usually between 8 am to 10 pm. This means the metered areas would see electricity for 7.5 hours a day and non-metered areas for a dismal 4.5 hours a day.

The officials said that the unrestricted load in peak hours has touched around 22,00 MW against the available energy of 1450 MW.

Consumers are aghast at the failure of the government to augment the power generation capacity over the decades despite J&K being rich in hydro-power resources.

The last major boost to KPDCL’s power handling capacity came in early 2019 when Alesteng power grid was inducted into the infrastructure. The 320 MVA project took the power handling capacity of KPDCL to 1450 MW. Since 2019 there has been no major addition to the power infrastructure even as the demand continues to increase. The officials said that the department was going to add around 400 MW of power handling capacity to the system but due to the COVID lockdown all major centrally funded projects got stalled leaving the valley starving for energy this winter also.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer KPDCL, Aijaz Ahmed Dar, said that the increased load which mostly results from use of heating gadgets is forcing the department to go for curtailment.

“I assure consumers that if they restrict themselves from using illegal means to use power, we won’t have to go for multiple hours of curtailments. Our ground teams confiscated heavy crude gadgets through which consumers are using four times the agreement load. We have to impose fines which we don’t want to do,” Dar said.