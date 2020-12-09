Newly selected KAS, KPS officers given appointment orders

The General Administration Department today issued appointment orders of 69 Junior Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services, J&K Police (Gazetted) Service and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Services officers selected through the Combined Competitive Examination of 2018.

The appointment orders were issued in favour of 27 Junior Scale J&K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, 30 J&K Police (Gazetted) Service (DySPs) and 12 J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service (Accounts Officers).

The order was issued with regard to the selection made on the basis of Combined Competitive Examination (CCE)-2018 and as recommended by the J&K Public Service Commission. Sanction has been accorded to the temporary appointment of the candidates against the posts in the Junior Scale of the J&K Administrative Services, J&K Police (Gazetted) Service and J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Services in the pay band of Rs 9300-34800 with grade pay of Rs 4800 (now revised to level 8-Rs 47600-151100) with immediate effect.

The appointees shall be on probation for the period of two years during which they shall undergo training and pass the department examinations.

The candidates allotted to JKAS, J&K Police (G) Service and J&K Accounts (G) Service shall report to the Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPA&RD) for undergoing foundation course as per the training policy.