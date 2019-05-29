Front Page
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 1:27 AM

NHAI Chairman, Addl Secy Home call on Governor

Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 30, 2019, 1:27 AM

Chairman National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Nagendra Nath Sinha and Additional Secretary Home, Government of India, Gyanesh Kumar,  met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday, an official spokesman said.

He said that Sinha apprised Governor about the to-date status of the Highways and road projects in the State which are being implemented by the NHAI.

The Governor stressed the need for time bound completion of the NHAI’s projects in the state and emphasised the urgent need for effective steps to control landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar National  Highway, particularly on the stretch from Chanderkot to Banihal, in order to avoid inconvenience to travelers and ensure round  the year connectivity in all the three regions of the state.

