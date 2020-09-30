Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
October 1, 2020

NHPC shuts 120 MW Sewa-II plant till March '21

State-run hydro power giant NHPC on Wednesday said its 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Jammu and Kashmir has been shut till March 31, 2021 due to some damage in its head race tunnel (HRT).

The HRT carries water from intake to a power house for electricity generation.

“It is to inform that Sewa-II Power Station (120 MW) in UT of Jammu & Kashmir has been under complete shutdown w.e.f. 25.09.2020 to 31.03.2021 for damage of HRT,” the company said in a BSE filing.

The shutdown will cause tentative loss of 157.4 MUs (million units) in generation (design energy) and 35.61 per cent in NAPAF (Normative

Annual Plant Availability Factor), it added.

The Sewa-II power station (3 X 40 MW) is a run-of-the-river project with a small pondage to harness the hydro power potential of river Sewa.

It is located in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The surface power house with installed capacity of 120 MW houses three units of 40 MW capacity each designed to generate 533.53 million units in a 90 per cent dependable year with 95 per cent machine availability.

All the three generating units of the power station were commissioned in June and July, 2010. The beneficiary states/UTs of this power station are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Haryana, J&K, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

