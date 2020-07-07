NIA arrests one more in Pulwama attack case

The National Investigation Agency has made one more arrest in the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack case that left around 40 CRPF personnel dead.

The probe agency spokesman in a statement said that in the continuing investigation of the Pulwama attack case, the NIA arrested one more accused namely Bilal Ahmed Kuchey S/o Ghulam Nabi Kuchey of Hajibal, Kakapora, Pulwama on 5 July 2020.

The NIA said that Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, who is running a sawmill at his place, “is a militant associate who harboured and extended logistic support to the JeM militants involved in the attack”.

The main perpetrators in the case “stayed in his house and he further introduced them to other OGWs who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack,” the statement said.

“He (the accused) provided the JeM militants with high-end mobile phones which were used by them to communicate with the Pakistan-based JeM leadership as well as among themselves for giving final touches to their planning and for execution of the attack,” the NIA said.

“The mobile phone provided by him was also used for recording the video clip of Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, which became viral after the attack,” it said.

The probe agency said that Kuchey was produced before the NIA Special Court, Jammu on 6 July and ten days’ remand was granted for his custodial interrogation.

“This is the seventh arrest made by NIA in this case so far,” the probe agency said, adding that the investigation in this case is in progress.