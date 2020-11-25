NIA arrests PDP youth president Waheed Parra

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested Peoples Democratic Party youth wing president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in connection with an alleged militancy related case.

Parra was being interrogated at the agency’s New Delhi headquarters for the past two days after, the NIA officials said, his name surfaced in connection with the probe into suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh’s case. He is the first politician to be arrested in this case.

“Today, NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing leader of People’s Democratic Party, in connection with the Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen in conspiracy with the other accused persons,” an NIA spokesman told the Greater Kashmir.

Parra is contesting the District Development Council polls from South Kashmir. He has a strong base among the youth in south Kashmir and was pivotal in organizing many public programmes of the party.

Suspended DSP Davinder Singh was arrested on January 11, 2020, while allegedly ferrying Hizb commander Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu, advocate Mohammad Shafi Mir and another militant, Rafi Ahmad Rather, to Jammu in his car.

The case was later handed over to NIA which conducted several raids in different parts of Kashmir. On 6 July this year, NIA filed a chargesheet against six people in the case that included Davinder Singh,for alleged militant activities.

Para is the politician arrested by the federal agency. On August 9, 2019, former Independent MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, was arrested by the NIA in connection with a case related to the alleged funding of militant activities in Kashmir. Rashid has been lodged in Tihar Jail since then.