NIA attaches Aasiya's house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached the house of separatist Aasiya Andrabi located at 90Feet Road, Soura, Srinagar, as “proceeds of crime.”

In an order pasted outside the house, the NIA said it had reason to believe that the “property represents proceeds of terrorism and has been used in furtherance of terrorist activities of proscribed organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM)”.

The NIA officials said the attachment was done as per provisions of law.

In a statement, the agency said Andrabi is the chairperson of Dukhtaran-E-Millat (a proscribed organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act). The approval for attachment of the property was granted by the Director General of Police J&K as required under the law.

The probe agency said consequent to attachment the property cannot be sold, transferred or otherwise dealt with in any manner without the express permission of officer making the order. Copy of the order has also been endorsed to Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, to enter the effect of attachment in the revenue records. Aasiya and two other members of the outfit, Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, are in judicial custody at present.