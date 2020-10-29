NIA carries out searches at 9 places in Kashmir, Delhi

For the second consecutive day on Thursday, the National Investigation Agency carried out raids in four districts of Kashmir and New Delhi in connection with an alleged funding case.

NIA officials said that in continuation with yesterday’s search operations, NIA conducted searches at seven locations in Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and Kulgam and two locations in Delhi.

“The case was registered by NIA on 8/10/2020 u/s 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P)A, 1967 as per the directions of MHA on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through donations and business contributions etc. in the name of various welfare activities such as public health, education etc. Further, these funds are sent to J&K through various channels such as hawala and cash couriers and are used to carry out and sustain secessionist and militant activities in J&K,” NIA officials said.

NIA said that the premises of NGOs/Trusts that were searched are JK Yateem Foundation at Srinagar and Kulgam, Salvation Movement at Srinagar run by Zafar Akbar Bhat, Human Welfare Foundation at Delhi and Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir Voice of Victims at Baramulla run by Abdul Qadeer, Falah-e-Aam Trust at Budgam run by GM Bhat, Charity Alliance at Delhi run by Zafar ul Islam.

“Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized during searches. Further investigation in the case is continuing,” the NIA said.