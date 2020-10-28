NIA carries out searches in Srinagar, Bandipora

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora in J&K and one location in Bangalore on Tuesday.

In a statement, the NIA said that this case was registered on 8/10/2020 u/s 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P)A, 1967, “on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc.”

The NIA statement said that those whose premises have been searched include “residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates viz. Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz. Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust.”

The NIA said, “Incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized and further investigation in the case is continuing.”