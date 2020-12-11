NIA court extends PDP youth president Waheed Para's police remand

An NIA Court in Jammu on Friday extended the police remand of PDP youth president Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra by nine days.

Special Judge NIA Jammu, Sunit Gupta, after perusal of the application moved by the NIA extended the police remand by nine days.

Parra was arrested by the NIA in an alleged conspiracy case linked with now-suspended J&K Police DySP Devinder Singh who was caught allegedly transporting militants earlier this year.

PDP has termed the allegations and the leader’s arrest as political vendetta.