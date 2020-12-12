NIA denies news report on court acquittal

The National Investigation Agency today denied a news report that said NIA Court in Srinagar has acquitted all accused in a case.

“On 11.12.2020, there was a misleading news published by some media houses that NIA Court in Srinagar has acquitted all accused in a case related to killing of chief of Jamiat-e-Ahlihadeeth, J&K. It is clarified that for all the cases of NIA in Jammu & Kashmir, the trials are conducted by NIA Special Court at Jammu, which has been designated by Ministry of Home Affairs and Hon’ble High Court of Jammu and Kashmir,” the NIA said in a statement.

“In the current year 2020, all the designated NIA Special Courts in India have pronounced judgements in 11 cases till date and NIA has been able to secure 100% conviction. The reference to the term NIA Court in respect of the designated Court dealing with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act cases in Srinagar is misinformation leading to raising of doubts about NIA’s working,” the statement said.