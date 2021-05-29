Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 1:42 AM

NIA files charge sheet against 2 Kishtwar residents in militancy case

Representational Photo
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two alleged over-ground workers of Hizbul-Mujahideen in the Lucknow module case for transporting and harbouring militants.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has charge sheeted Nisar Ahmed Sheikh and Nishad Ahmad Butt, both residents of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir before a Special NIA court in Lucknow under several sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act.

The NIA official said that a case was registered by Uttar Pradesh ATS on September 12, 2018 against Kamr u Zaman and others relating to a criminal conspiracy by Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) cadres to carry out terror incidents at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India.

The NIA had taken over the probe on September 24, 2018.

The anti-terror probe agency had earlier charge-sheeted arrested accused Kamr u Zaman and absconding accused Osama Bin Javed on March 11, 2019.

Javed was later killed in an encounter with security forces on September 28, 2019.

