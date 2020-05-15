NIA files charge sheet against 6 in Parihar brothers' killing case

The National Investigation Agency Friday filed a charge sheet against six persons accused in the Parihar brothers’ killing case.

The charge sheet was filed in the special NIA court, Jammu against Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas, Zahid Hussain, Nisar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed Butt and Azad Hussain Bagwan.

A spokesman of probe agency said the charge sheet has been filed in case no. RC-36/2018/NIA/DLI which relates to the murder of Anil Parihar (then state secretary of J&K of BJP) and his brother Ajeet Parihar at Kishtwar on 01.11.2018 by “militants belonging to banned Hizb-ul-Mujahideen”.

Initially, a case FIR 290/2018 dated 01.11.2018 was registered by J&K Police at PS Kishtwar; the case was subsequently taken over by the NIA. During investigation, he said the accused namely Nisar Ahmed Sheikh s/o Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh Nishad Ahmed Butt s/o Abdul Subhan Butt and Azad Hussain Bagwan s/o Abdul Latief Bagwan, all residents of Kishtwar (J&K) were arrested on 20.11.2019. “These three accused used to provide logistic support to the three other militants namely Osama-bin-Javid, Haroon Abbas Wani and Zahid Hussain, who had committed the murder of Parihar brothers”.

The spokesman said the investigation unearthed a “larger conspiracy” between these militants and the over ground workers (OGWs) of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen who were attempting to revive militancy in Chenab valley— Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts”.

The accused were also involved in three other militant acts in Kishtwar in 2019, he said.

“In furtherance of the said conspiracy led by Jahangir Saroori, commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahjideen in Kishtwar”, the spokesman said, “the accused devised ways and means to raise funds to sustain the activities of the banned militant organisation. Further they looted the weapons from Police/PSOs to enhance their armed strength.” As per the investigation the three accused who committed the murders, namely Osama-bin-Javid of Sounder Dachhan, Kishtwar, Haroon Abbas Wani of Doda and Zahid Hussain of Sounder Dachhan, Kishtwar, were killed during different encounters that took place between the HM cadres and security forces in Ramban and Doda in September 2019 and January 2020, he added.

Further investigation continues against Jahangir Saroori who is absconding and other accused, the spokesman said.