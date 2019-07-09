NIA questioning Geelani's grandson

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is questioning Anees-ul-Islam, grandson of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, in its investigation into militant funding case.

A senior NIA official told IANS: “Islam was summoned to appear before the NIA.”

Islam is the son of separatist leader Altaf Ahmed Shah who is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Central Jail. The NIA arrested Shah in 2017.

It registered a case of militant funding for the violence in the Kashmir Valley in May and July 2017.

Besides Shah, the agency has arrested Aftab Hilali Shah alias Shahid-ul-Islam, Ayaz Akbar Khandey, Farooq Ahmad Dar alias Bitta Karate, Nayeem Khan, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal and Bashir Ahmad Bhat alias Peer Saifullah. Shahid-ul-Islam is an aide of the Mirwaiz while Khandey is the spokesperson for the Geelani-led Hurriyat Conference.