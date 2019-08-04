NIA summons Er Rasheed to Delhi

National Investigating Agency has summoned chairman of Awami Ithehad Party (AIP) Er Rasheed to its headquarters in New Delhi, an AIP spokesman said in a statement.

He said Rasheed received a call from premier investigating agency’s Delhi office on late Friday night. “We received a call at around 11 pm. He (Rasheed) was asked to appear on a short notice on Sunday,” the spokesman added.

Rasheed left for Delhi to appear before NIA from Srinagar Airport this morning, he said.

“He called us in the afternoon. He was asked to have lunch by the officials. He told us that he was treated well,” the spokesman added.

Prior to latest summoning, Rasheed was summoned by NIA two years back in 2017 in an alleged “militant funding” case.

Meanwhile, PUF condemned summoning of Er Rasheed to Delhi. In a statement, PUF spokesperson said it as “deliberate attempt” to “intimidate” mainstream leadership in the state.

“….Er Rasheed has become voice of the masses and at a time when Kashmir is going through unprecedented crisis, calling Er Rasheed is only meant to disallow him from indulging any political activity,” the PUF spokesperson said.

Quoting chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement and another PUF leader Shah Faesal, spokesperson said:”Er Rasheed’s credentials as a public person are known to everyone but his outspoken nature and a unique stance on Kashmir seems to have rattled some interests in Delhi. It is surprising that a person who has been an elected MLA is being treated in the most unfair manner”.

The PUF spokesperson said the agency should immediately conclude its investigation and send Rasheed back to Srinagar since entire Kashmir is “missing him in this moment of crisis when a war-like situation has been created”.