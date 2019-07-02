The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Anees ul Islam, who is grandson of Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani, to New Delhi for questioning in an alleged funding case.

Also Read | NIA summons Geelani's grandson Anees ul Islam to New Delhi

Islam son of Altaf Shah, has been summoned by the central probe agency to appear for questioning in New Delhi on 9 July.

Anees’s father Altaf Shah alias ‘fantoosh’ is Geelani’s son-in-law and has been in Tihar jail for over a year now.

Also Read | NIA summons Geelani's grandson for questioning

The NIA notice to Islam reads: “Whereas it appears that you are acquainted with the circumstances of the case noted below, which is now under investigation by the NIA, New Delhi, you are hereby required to appear at the National Investigation Agency, Ministry of Home Affairs, Opposite CGO Complex, Lodhi road New Delhi-110003 on 09-07-2019 at 1000 hrs for the purpose of your examination relating to the case.”

The case has been registered vide NIA crime number RC-10/2017/NIA/DLI under sections 120B, 121 and 121A of IPC, and sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of UA(P) Act, 1967.