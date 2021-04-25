Night curfew duration increased by 2 hours

As the COVID19 infection cases are increasing at a rapid pace, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to enhance the night curfew duration by two hours and close all paid public parks in the Union Territory.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), on its official Twitter handle said that the night curfew timings within the municipal/urban local body limits of all districts across J&K has been changed to 8pm to 6am instead of 10pm to 6am.

“The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred upon it under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, hereby orders that night curfew timings within municipal/urban local body limits of all districts of J&K shall be from 8pm to 6am instead of 10pm to 6am,” DIPR Tweeted

In another Tweet, it said: “Due to the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, State Executive Committee . . . hereby orders that all paid public parks in the UT of J&K shall remain closed for visitors till further orders.”