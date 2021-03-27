Night flights at Srinagar Airport from today

The aviation regulator of India, Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday gave approval to the night flight operations at the Srinagar International Airport.

Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Srinagar, Santosh Dhoke said that the regular night flights at the Srinagar Airport will start from March 28. “The last daily flight scheduled from Srinagar is at 7:50 PM. We are hopeful that night flight operations will benefit the flyers,” Dhoke said.

It may be recollected that GoAir and IndiGo were among the airlines that operated successful test run of night flights last week at the Srinagar Airport.