Nitishwar Kumar reviews implementation of LG's directions

Lt Governor’s Principal Secretary, Nitishwar Kumar today chaired a meeting to review implementation of LG’s directions on public services delivery and execution of three works in each department targeted for 2020-21 fiscal.

The meeting was attended by Administrative Secretaries, various Heads of Departments and other senior officers from their respective departments. Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and all Deputy Commissioners of

Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory attended the meeting via video conferencing, an official statement said.

The Principal Secretary reviewed department-wise and sector-wise implementation of the directions of Lieutenant Governor with regard to identifying the delivery of public services through digital platform, best practices in public administration, identification and execution of three works in each department in the Financial Year 2020-21, besides registration of beneficiaries under SEHAT and distribution of cards, digitization of land records and Wakf properties and Geo-tagging.

At the outset, the Principal Secretary enquired about the utility and other amenities along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and the pace of works on the projects to be finished this fiscal.

Regarding the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojna (PMAY), it was given out that certain districts are lagging behind in achieving the set targets.

To this, Principal Secretary Kumar directed Secretary Rural Development Department and concerned Deputy Commissioners to expedite the process of identifying, tracing beneficiaries and subsequent sanctioning process for them.

While reviewing the functioning of the Information Technology Department, he was informed that all the departments have been asked to move to digital platforms by making available all public services online on their websites.

The Principal Secretary asked the IT Department to bring all departmental websites and their services on a common online platform. He said this will help people who will get all services through digital platforms.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed the targets of Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, wherein he was briefed about various schemes and projects taken up by the department for the implementation during the current fiscal.

He enquired about the status of Village Panchayat Plantation Committees, wherein he was informed that the committees have been set-up along with Gram Sabha and officials from forest department for village level needs.

In the Higher Education sector, the Principal Secretary was informed that a common portal for admissions and other services would be made for colleges and universities, besides e-library and best practices on student welfare like University Management Information System and Skill Development courses have been introduced in the UT.

While reviewing the Ayushman Bharat and recently launched SEHAT Scheme, it was given out that under the erstwhile Ayushman Bharat Scheme, 5.9 lakh families were covered while under the recently launched SEHAT Scheme, 14.5 lakh more families are being covered.

Principal Secretary directed MD NHM J&K to issue Golden Cards to the beneficiaries who have been registered as soon as possible and expedite the process to cover the remaining families within stipulated time besides on spot coverage of unregistered beneficiaries if they report for treatment at hospitals.

He also asked the NHM to extend focused awareness about the SEHAT Scheme so that the scheme’s benefit trickles down to the whole population of J&K.

While reviewing the Housing and Urban Development sector, the Principal Secretary was informed that various projects are underway including street lights, solid waste management, Sewage Treatment Plants, besides other beautification projects for twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar.

Besides, the Principal Secretary also reviewed Land Acquisition process with regard to different projects of various departments like establishing of Gujjar-Bakarwal Girls Hostel facility in Baramulla, Ambi-theatre at Tulip Garden Srinagar, musical fountain at Bagh-e-Bahu, etc.

The Principal Secretary also reviewed functioning and achievements and set target for the financial year 2020-2021 for Animal Husbandry Department, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, Floriculture, Tourism, Culture, Cooperative Department, Horticulture, Youth Services and Sports, Labour & Employment, Revenue, Relief and Rehabilitation and other departments.

With respect to the digitization of land records, the Principal Secretary was informed that scanning of the land records is nearing completion while digitization of new records and maps is being taken in the second phase.