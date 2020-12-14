No BJP leader involved in Roshni scam: Shahnawaz

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
OWAIS FAROOQI
Sumbal,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 12:18 AM

File Photo
File Photo

National spokesperson and CEC member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Syed Shahnawaz Hussain today said that those involved in the “Roshni scam” won’t be speared “no matter whosoever the political party”.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a DDC poll campaign in this area of Bandipora district in north Kashmir on Monday, Hussian said, “The PAGD (People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) is in misconception; No BJP leader is involved in the Roshni Scam as is being portrayed”.

Taking a dig at the PAGD, Hussain said: “Gupkar gang has gone astray; it is more of a Gumraah Gang busy in misleading public.”

He said: “Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have chosen silence and are not speaking of development instead”.

“BJP is walking with a mission of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas.”

He said that while there are always good and bad elements everywhere in a society, the law is taking its due course without discriminating on the basis of any faith, “as both Hindus and Muslims have been given equal rights by the Indian Constitution”.

Hussain said, “I always thank my Lord when my head bows in prayers for making me Indian and not a Pakistani or a Syrian.”

