No case of crime against foreign tourists in JK: report

Kashmir region continues to be a safe destination for foreign tourists, vindicates a National Crime Record Bureau’s report.

According to the NCRB report, no case of crime against foreigners has emerged in J&K during the previous three years (2016, 2017 and 2018).

“There was no case of violence, sexual assault, rape, etc. reported from Jammu and Kashmir against the foreigners who have visited the region in these years,” the report says.

The tourism data shows that most of the foreigners who visited J&K, had stayed only in the Kashmir division.

While the track record of Kashmir in ensuring no crime against foreigners is commendable, the report reveals that on the contrary there have been 13 cases registered against foreigners who have committed crimes in J&K in two years.

According to tourism officials, the report should serve as an eye-opener to foreign countries which have barred their citizens from visiting Kashmir.

Most of the European countries, the US, Australia and other nations have put adverse travel advisories on Kashmir.

“Although we have repeatedly said that Kashmir is a safe destination, these adverse advisories by foreign nations still remain. Tourism department has a very limited role in getting the advisories lifted as we can only request the Ministry of External Affairs and government of India to take up the issue with the foreign countries,” said a senior government official.