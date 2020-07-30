No congregational Eid prayers to be allowed in Kashmir due to COVID-19 pandemic

Authorities have decided not to allow congregational Eid prayers in Kashmir in view of Covid situation.

“Deployment of security forces would be made across Kashmir,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir, adding they won’t be allowing congregational Eid prayers.

He said that in the past the people cooperated. “During Eid-ul-Fitr the people cooperated, we are hopeful that this time too people will cooperate.”

The police officer said they hoped people will prefer to offer Eid prayers at home – either individually or in small groups comprising of family members. The step, he said, has been taken to stop any further spread of COVID19. “We have been asking the people to follow the advisories.”

He said the lockdown restrictions on Eid day were not related to any law and order problem.

On Wednesday, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh visited several parts of Srinagar city to take stock of the security arrangements.

Last year, Eid-ul-Adha prayers were not allowed in Kashmir as authorities imposed strict curfew after abrogation of Article 370.