Front Page, Today's Paper
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 6:28 AM

No congregational Eid prayers to be allowed in Kashmir due to COVID-19 pandemic

Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 6:28 AM
Eid prayers are being held at Hazratbal in Srinagar. (File pic for representation)
Representational Pic

Authorities have decided not to allow congregational Eid prayers in Kashmir in view of Covid situation.

“Deployment of security forces would be made across Kashmir,” a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir, adding they won’t be allowing congregational Eid prayers.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

He said that in the past the people cooperated. “During Eid-ul-Fitr the people cooperated, we are hopeful that this time too people will cooperate.”

The police officer said they hoped people will prefer to offer Eid prayers at home – either individually or in small groups comprising of family members. The step, he said, has been taken to stop any further spread of COVID19. “We have been asking the people to follow the advisories.”

He said the lockdown restrictions on Eid day were not related to any law and order problem.

Latest News

Xiaomi India's showrooms inaugurated

'Finance Ministry working with RBI on need for loan restructuring'

Reliance reports record profit

IOC net profit falls 47% in Q1

On Wednesday, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh visited several parts of Srinagar city to take stock of the security arrangements.

Last year, Eid-ul-Adha prayers were not allowed in Kashmir as authorities imposed strict curfew after abrogation of Article 370.

Related News