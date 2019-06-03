No decision yet on release of political prisoners: Governor

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday said the government has not decided yet on release of Kashmiri political prisoners on Eid eve.

“I don’t know that political parties are demanding release of political prisoners. We will take a decision after giving it a due thought. We will see what can be done in this regard,” Malik told reporters on the sidelines of a function held at Delhi Public School, Srinagar.

Several mainstream political parties have demanded release of political prisoners languishing in various jails in and outside the state.

“Political prisoners were in jails in the past as well when the state was governed by local governments,” he said.

Mainstream politicians believe that releasing political prisoners on Eid-ul-Fitr, would help build an environment of trust and reconciliation in the state.

“Health of some political prisoners has worsened and they need to be released immediately on humanitarian grounds,” Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) president Shah Faesal said in a statement.

Former legislator and senior PDP leader Nizamuddin Bhat and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Front Hakeem Yaseen have urged the government to release all political prisoners on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Separatist leaders have claimed that 100 separatists leaders were languishing in various jails of Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country.

The Governor also said there was no political discussion during his meeting with union Home Minister.

“I had prepared a document about ongoing development works in the state. We discussed development of the state,” he said.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated a newly constructed building of the Learning Resource Centre for the specially-abled children at the Delhi Public School, Srinagar.

“CBSE schools are doing well in every state and DPS Srinagar has also done a tremendous job done by establishing this centre for the specially-abled students. Such centres should come up at other schools as well,” he said.