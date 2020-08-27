No flood threat as of now: I&FC Dept

Irrigation and Flood Control Department Thursday said that there was no threat of floods as water level was several feet down from the alarm mark in river Jhelum.

Chief Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed Kakroo told the Greater Kashmir that water level at Sangam in south Kashmir was receding.

“Now the water level will increase in Srinagar. But it will not touch the danger mark. As of now, there is no flood threat,” he said.

He added that the river water level in Srinagar is several feet below the danger mark.

In Srinagar, authorities sound an alarm when the water level in the river touches 16 feet on gauge and on 18 feet floods are declared.

The Chief Engineer informed that the quantity of water upto 40,000 cusecs would be regulated smoothly.

“Jhelum in Srinagar has capacity to regulate water upto 32000 cusecs. We have increased the capacity of Flood Spill Channel wherein we can divert further 8000 cusecs. Thus, we are able to regulate 40000 cusecs of water coming from South Kashmir smoothly,” he informed.

The Flood Spill Channel starts from Padshahibagh and flows into Wullar Lake in Bandipora district. It regulates Jhelum water level while it passes through Srinagar city.

Kakroo said that the department is closely monitoring the situation. “We have set up a control room for all updates and immediate measures,” he said.

He appealed to people not to panic and said administration is fully alert to deal with any eventuality.

“There is no need for any panic as prediction suggests that weather would improve from evening,” he said.

Since the devastating floods of 2014, continuous rains bring flood scare in minds and hearts of people who then often rush to check the water level in Jhelum.