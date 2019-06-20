Front Page
Shabir Ibn Yusuf
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 21, 2019, 2:30 AM

No forecast of heavy rains: MeT

Stating that there is no forecast of any heavy rains, Meteorological department officials on Thursday predicted thunderstorm and rains at isolated places in the state for next two days.

“There is no forecast of heavy rains and these are all rumours,” Director MeT department Sonam Lotus told Greater Kashmir.

He said on Thursday there were light rains in Kupwara, Handwara and some other places.

“Thunderstorm and rains in Srinagar, Ganderbal and Budgam are also possible Thursday evening.”

Lotus said that prevailing weather conditions have also been experienced before in Kashmir.

“Thunderstorm and isolated rain can’t lead to any adverse weather. People need not panic,” he added.

At present, a cyclonic circulation is seen over the eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, which can lead to light rain and thundershowers over a few places of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

On Monday, hailstorm followed by incessant rains lashed summer capital Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley, resulting in damage to crops.

